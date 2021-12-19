Julia Roberts Crashes George Clooney’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview in Surprise ‘Ocean’s 11’ Reunion

Julia Roberts sneakily made a surprise visit during George Clooney’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! As Clooney appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film The Tender Bar featuring 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri, the actress gave an Ocean’s 11 cameo, sliding onto the screen to uproarious applause while wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

“Oh my goodness, wow. Holy moly,” Kimmel said in shock, adding: “I don’t know if you’re aware of this but the woman sitting next to you, there’s a woman sitting next to you.”

Clooney looked to the right and left of him, but didn’t acknowledge his former co-star in the interview. She quietly slid out of view almost as fast as she came in. The two stars are currently in Australia filming the upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. “Maybe I hallucinated that. It sure looked like Julia Roberts though,” Kimmel said.

Clooney spent the majority of the interview discussing how amazing his young star was in the film, especially considering that it was his first foray into building his acting career. “He showed up, never acted before, and did everything in one take,” Clooney said of Ranieri, joking that he put some of the seasoned actors to shame by the way he never complained.

Ranieri told Kimmel how his first trip to visit Jimmy Kimmel Live! led to Clooney offering a major role in motion picture. Even Kimmel offered him a gift to congratulate Ranieri for getting the job in the first place: a PlayStation 5. Though, he was given a bit of flack for not including any games with the big gift. Ranieri says Kimmel’s assistant eventually sent him a PlayStation gift card to download some games on the console. To show his appreciation to Clooney for giving him the opportunity, the young star told the host that he gave everyone on the set of the film a wrapping present. Kimmel then posed the question: “Who’s your favorite Batman, Ben Affleck or George Clooney?” To which, Ranieri gave a sly answer and said: “Christian Bale.”