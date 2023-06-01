Peek Inside Matt Damon's Zen-Inspired $18M Pacific Palisades Mansion

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, chose New York City as their primary residence in 2021, leaving behind their gorgeous Pacific Palisades home in California. But according to an update from real estate listers, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the Zen-inspired estate took a $3 million cut after no one bit the original $21 million price tag. Former Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff bought the property for $18 million, the Los Angeles Times confirmed in November 2021.

The home has an incredible view and transports residents to Maui without ever leaving the mainland U.S. Damon and Barroso bought the home in 2012 for $15 million and did not order any major renovations. Photos of the house from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, seen below, show off the full beauty of the home.

"It's like a tropical retreat," listing agent Eric Haskell of The Agency told the Wall Street Journal in January 2021. "You don't feel like you're in Southern California anymore." However, Damon and Barroso have enjoyed living in New York City, "even with everything going on with COVID," Haskell said. Damon bought a $16 million penthouse at a condominium project in Brooklyn Heights in 2017.

Damon, 52, and Barroso have been married since 2005 and are parents to three children, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather to Barroso's daughter from a previous marriage, Alexia, 24. Their decision to sell comes after tabloid rumors about marriage struggles. "Since isolating together, she has noticed a change in their marriage. Prior to lockdown, Matt was so romantic and hands-on, but not so much anymore. Luciana gets frustrated with him," an insider told InTouch Weekly. Damon and Barroso have not commented on the situation. In the meantime, here is a look at the home they are leaving behind in California.