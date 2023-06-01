Peek Inside Matt Damon's Zen-Inspired $18M Pacific Palisades Mansion
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, chose New York City as their primary residence in 2021, leaving behind their gorgeous Pacific Palisades home in California. But according to an update from real estate listers, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the Zen-inspired estate took a $3 million cut after no one bit the original $21 million price tag. Former Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff bought the property for $18 million, the Los Angeles Times confirmed in November 2021.
The home has an incredible view and transports residents to Maui without ever leaving the mainland U.S. Damon and Barroso bought the home in 2012 for $15 million and did not order any major renovations. Photos of the house from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, seen below, show off the full beauty of the home.
"It's like a tropical retreat," listing agent Eric Haskell of The Agency told the Wall Street Journal in January 2021. "You don't feel like you're in Southern California anymore." However, Damon and Barroso have enjoyed living in New York City, "even with everything going on with COVID," Haskell said. Damon bought a $16 million penthouse at a condominium project in Brooklyn Heights in 2017.
Damon, 52, and Barroso have been married since 2005 and are parents to three children, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. Damon is also stepfather to Barroso's daughter from a previous marriage, Alexia, 24. Their decision to sell comes after tabloid rumors about marriage struggles. "Since isolating together, she has noticed a change in their marriage. Prior to lockdown, Matt was so romantic and hands-on, but not so much anymore. Luciana gets frustrated with him," an insider told InTouch Weekly. Damon and Barroso have not commented on the situation. In the meantime, here is a look at the home they are leaving behind in California.
The entryway
The home covers over 13,500 square feet and has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. However, the house is built for a family that loves spending time outdoors. The centerpiece of the property is a central atrium with a 35-foot-tall ceiling that allows light to pour in through clerestory windows. There are also movable glass walls in the California-style formal rooms that open seamlessly.
The dining room
The chef's kitchen has mahogany with bluestone countertops. The master suite could be a home unto itself, as it has a private terrace, two dressing rooms, a massage room, and a bathroom. The estate also has a game room, bar office, staff quarters, wine storage, tasting room, and a media room. Basically, if there is an activity you love, there is a special room for it.
The master bedroom
Damon is not the only celebrity to call the Pacific Palisades home. His estate is close to friend Ben Affleck's home. Others who live in the area include Steven Spielberg, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Diane Keaton. Celebrities love the area for its "community feel," Haskell told the WSJ.
The outdoor pavilion
The estate was clearly built for people who love to interact with nature. The property includes a children's play area, pool, spa, waterfall, koi pond, and an outdoor pavilion in the backyard. A lounge and dining area can be found at the pavilion. Haskell said Damon and Barroso did some remodeling, but never any major renovations.
The game room
Affleck and Damon worked together on their latest film, The Last Duel. Directed by Ridley Scott, the two wrote the film with Nicole Holofcener. It is based on the book by Eric Jager about Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) and is set in 14th Century France. Affleck has a supporting part as King Charles VI. The movie is scheduled for release on Oct. 15 and also stars Jodie Comer.
The living room
Damon and Affleck won an Oscar in 1998 for writing Good Will Hunting. He was also nominated for Best Actor for the film. His other nominations include Best Supporting Actor for Invictus and Best Actor for The Martian. In 2017, he was nominated for Best Picture as a producer for Manchester by the Sea, which starred Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck.