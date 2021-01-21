Matt Damon and His Wife Luciana Reportedly Experiencing 'Tension' in Their Marriage

✖

There may be trouble in paradise for Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. After 15-years of marriage, the couple has always been known as the shining example of true love; however, lockdowns have seemingly but a strain on their relationship according to a close source. While Damon is still working these days filming movies, despite the pandemic still being in play, spending so much time at home has allegedly shifted the dynamic of their marriage.

"Everyone thinks that Matt and Luciana are the definition of true love, but behind closed doors, their marriage is far from perfect," an insider told InTouch. The source stressed that the 50-year-old actor is usually very romantic and takes the extra time to do the special things for his wife, but since they've been forced to spend so much time together, he's stopped doing that. "Since isolating together, she has noticed a change in their marriage. Prior to lockdown, Matt was so romantic and hands-on, but not so much anymore. Luciana gets frustrated with him."

Fans are also speculating because Damon was seen without his wedding ring when he stopped by his longtime friend, Ben Affleck's house on January 5. He was also pictured in December at Affleck's home wearing his ring on the wrong hand, raising eyebrows among onlookers. However, if there is trouble among their relationship, the two are still planning on moving out of California in the near future.

Damon and Barroso plan on moving to New York City full time and are selling their 13,500-square-foot-home in the Pacific Pallisades for $21 million. Damon recently put their gorgeous house up on the market in recent weeks. In the meantime, both are in Australia as Damon begins shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder, but first have to go through a 14-day quarantine. Although they're rumored to be in a rough patch at the moment, the source did say that they've gone through hard times in the past and have managed to pull through.

"Matt needs his space and to escape the chaos," the insider said. "Matt and Luciana do still love each other [...] they have been through rocky patches before and pulled through, so hopefully it's just a glitch." Over the years, Damon and his wife have managed to keep out of headlines quite a bit, known for being one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood.