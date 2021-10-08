Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Head-to-Toe Fiery Red Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner isn’t shying away from flaunting her baby bump. As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star awaits the arrival of her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with, Jenner on Thursday took to Instagram to show off her latest jaw-dropping ensemble, an all-red body suit that perfectly hugged her growing baby bump.

The all-red look, a custom version of designs from Richard Quinn’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, according to Page Six, prompted plenty of reactions from Jenner’s millions of followers. Taking to the comments section, one person said Jenner “slayed” the look, with another person stating that she was “on another level.” Somebody else said she was “gorgeous,” with another commenting that Jenner was “gowing” amid her pregnancy news. For many more, though, the look left them speechless and only able to react with strings of emojis.

Although Jenner notably kept her first pregnancy top secret, later telling Andy Cohen that it was something she wanted to experience by herself and without public pressure, she opted for a different route with baby No. 2. Following weeks of speculation that she was expecting, Jenner confirmed on Sept. 7 that she was pregnant with her second baby. The realty star shared the news with a video posted to social media highlighting several big moments in her pregnancy journey so far, including the moment she recruited the help of Stormi to share the news with her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Wait a second…are you pregnant?” Kris could be heard saying in the clip as the toddler handed her an envelope with ultrasound photos. She later commented on Jenner’s pregnancy announcement video, “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life! Crying all over again [heart eyes emoji, prayer hands emoji] what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

Since sharing the exciting news, Jenner hasn’t shied away from documenting her pregnancy with her fans on social media. In the weeks since her pregnancy announcement, the soon-to-be mom of two has shared numerous baby bump photos. Just days after announcing her pregnancy, she shared a photo of herself wearing a form-fitting, see-through lace jumpsuit, which she donned as she stepped out for New York Fashion Week. She has also shared several photos to her Instagram Story. Despite the bumbdates, Jenner is keeping further details, such as her baby’s sex and due date, a secret at this time.