Kim Kardashian Hints at the Start of Production of New Hulu Show

Kim Kardashian is teasing the start of a new production product — possibly her family’s new Hulu reality show — just a few months after the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On Thursday, the 40-year-old reality star posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing a microphone pack, which is used for audio recording purposes on a film or TV set. She captioned the photo, “Day 1.”

While it’s not confirmed that she was referring to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu reality show, it’s as good a guess as any, considering family matriarch Kris Jenner previously said the show would premiere some time in 2021. The family’s long-running show — which made Kardashian as well as her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, household names — wrapped up after 20 seasons on E! in June.

Kris Jenner announced last year that they would be partnering with Hulu following the end of KUWTK. “Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 [Hulu],” she tweeted in December 2020. All five sisters and momager Jenner signed the multi-year deal to “create global content” that will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the United States and internationally in multiple territories on Star, according to an announcement made at Disney’s Investor Day.

Another hint that the show could be gearing up is Kim Kardashian’s upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, where she could promote the new series. She will be hosting the Oct. 9 episode, which will feature Halsey as the musical guest. The announcement that Kardashian would be hosting made waves on social media, with actress Debra Messing very publicly showing her disapproval for the move.

“Why Kim Kardashian?” The Will & Grace star asked on Twitter. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” Her tweet garnered plenty of reactions, with many people agreeing with her and with others arguing that Kardashian is relevant enough to host.

Kardashian, for her part, has expressed only excitement at the hosting gig. “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!” she tweeted. Other hosts announced so far for the upcoming SNL season will be Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis — all first-time hosts like Kardashian.