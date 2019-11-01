See All the Kardashian-Jenner Kids’ Adorable Halloween Costumes

No one does Halloween like the Kardashian-Jenners! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family loves to get into the holiday spirit on any occasion, but their love of dressing up and staging elaborate photo shoots really shines on the costume-centric day, especially with all the sisters’ kids looking to trick-or-treat in style.

From Khloé Kardashian’s six-costume splurge to Kim Kardashian‘s family photo shoot and Kylie Jenner‘s mini-me costumes, almost all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters made it a multiple costume celebration for their kiddos — and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter absolutely nailed her single big costume!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see all the elaborate and adorable KUWTK kiddos’ costumes from Halloween 2019 and weigh in on your favorites in the comments:

Swan Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 30, 2019 at 8:50pm PDT

Khloé went all-out with her little one’s Halloween costumes since day one, starting off the big day with an adorable gallery of 1-year-old True in a Swan Lake-inspired costume, complete with plush swan overalls and white fluffy tutu.

“SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1,” she wrote, teasing all the costumes to come. You know I have many more to share.”

Mom Kris Jenner was totally enamored by the look, commenting, “I just can’t with her” alongside a number of heart emojis.

Oompa Loompa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2019 at 11:18am PDT

Baby True’s second Halloween look came straight from the pages of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Dressed as a tiny Oompa Loompa, Khloé’s rendition of the classic character was picture-perfect compared to the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, complete with overalls and neon green wig.

Khloé paid tribute to the Oompa Loompas’ song lyrics in the caption, writing simply, “Oompa loompa doompety da/ If you’re not greedy, you will go far/ You will live in happiness too/ Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do/Doompety do.”

101 Dalmations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:36pm PDT

The Good American designer channeled another classic movie in her mother-daughter Halloween costume pairing, dressing True as a Dalmatian puppy to her Cruelle de Vil. The 101 Dalmatians-inspired costume looked flawless on Koko, but it was True’s spotted onesie and puppy face paint that truly had people ooh-ing and aww-ing.

“101 Dalmatians,” Khloé captioned her gallery of photos. “Cruella DeVil (sic) and her Dalmatian”

Lions, Bees and Pumpkins…oh my!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT

There was no end to the costumes Khloé picked out for her daughter, deciding to share a whole other album of some of the less elaborate get-ups she dressed True in throughout the holiday celebration, including a sweet-as-honey bumblebee, ferocious lion and perfect pumpkin.

Even True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, couldn’t stay away from the comments, leaving three red hearts under the photos of his daughter.

Meet the Flintstones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 1, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

Kim’s family settled for one big coordinated costume this year, transforming the Kardashian-West family into the Flintstones cast of characters. While Kim herself looked stunning as Betty Rubble, it was 5-month-old Psalm who transformed into Betty’s hubby Barney. Kanye West, meanwhile, went as Dino the Flintstones family’s pet dinosaur, while daughter North, 5, rocked it out as Wilma Flintstone and 3-year-old son Saint beamed for the camera as Fred Flintstone. Rounding out the bunch was little Chicago, 1, who was a little nervous playing Pebbles so close to the Dino costume, Kim revealed, and was edited in afterwards.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet!” she wrote. “So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!”

Angel or Devil?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 31, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian certainly had her hands full this Halloween, sharing videos of her trick-or-treating adventures to Instagram Stories on the night of, but managed to snap a photo of her 7-year-old daughter Penelope’s coordinating costume with cousin North West and a close friend.

With North dressed all in red as the devil and her friend dressed as an angel in all white, Penelope split the difference right down the middle, with half of her costume on the devlish side and half of her feeling more angelic.

“[Devil] or [Angel]?” Kourtney asked in the caption.

Mini Kylie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 27, 2019 at 5:54pm PDT

Kylie’s daughter Stormi, 1, was an early contender for the best Halloween costume of 2019, recreating the Kylie Cosmetic mogul’s 2019 Met Gala look exactly with her lilac feathered gown and long matching wig.

No one was more thrilled about having a mini-me than Kylie, who captioned the photos, “My baby!!!!!!!! [heart emojis] i cant handle this!!!!”

It was a hit with her family as well, with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott commenting a red heart emoji on the post.

Super Stormi

In another, more trick-or-treat friendly costume, Stormi and Kylie once again played upon their mother-daughter bond in coordinating superhero costumes! The two could be seen on her Instagram Story living it up with spooky themed crafts and in a special ghost bounce house as they spent quality time with family.

Happy Halloween from the Kardashian-Jenner crew!

Photo credit: Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment