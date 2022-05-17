Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Remembers Him in Emotional Post on His 66th Birthday

✖

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo is remembering the late comedian with a touching tribute as she celebrated what would have been the comedian's 66th birthday four months after the Full House star's sudden death on Jan. 9. Sharing photos and videos from a trip the couple took to Mexico for Saget's 65th birthday, Rizzo looked back on their annual tradition.

"Happy birthday my Love," Rizzo, 42, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico. We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th). This last trip was so special." She added, "We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves."

Rizzo then moved on to thank all of the late star's fans for their support over the past few months, writing, "I pray he can see all of the love he's already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round." Ending with a sweet message directed at Saget, Rizzo concluded, "I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I'll oblige. Happy birthday, honey."

Saget's passing came as a shock to fans after police determined his cause of death to be caused by head trauma consistent with some kind of fall. Saget was found dead in his hotel room while on the road performing stand-up comedy. The Fuller House alum was also celebrated and mourned on his birthday by on-screen daughter Candace Cameron Bure. "I miss you," she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji on Instagram Tuesday. "Do I still say happy birthday? I don't know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts."