Martha Stewart Blames ‘Today’ Host For Controversial Halloween Costume

Although she has apologized for dressing up as a homeless person for Halloween, Martha Stewart seemingly blamed Today host Craig Melvin for the controversial costume idea.

While attending the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 3, the lifestyle guru explained the circumstances behind the costume.

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“What’s his name on the Today show? Craig, who played Snoop [Dogg] on the Today show on Friday,” she explained, per a video TMZ obtained. “He spilled chocolate all over my sweater, which I was gonna wear on Halloween night.”

Melvin dressed as Snoop when he was an Olympics correspondent during Today’s Oct. 30 broadcast.

Stewart appeared in a surprise cameo during the broadcast as herself.

“When I picked up the sweater, I said, ‘Oh, God, it’s so dirty [and] I only have 10 minutes to get dressed for this Halloween party,’” Stewart continued, explaining the situation. “The easiest costume was to get dressed up as, you know, a bum.”

She then said, “I looked at myself. I said, ‘You look really hungry and homeless.’ So, I wrote a sign that said, ‘I’m hungry,’ and, boy, did that go off.”

Steward posted a snapshot of herself in the costume on her Instagram, then deleted the post shortly after. She later issued a statement, clarifying that the costume was “intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness.”

She also said she was now “distressed” that the costume “offended” some people.

“I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” Stewart said in her statement. “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.”

She then noted, “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic. I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”

When the statement also drew criticism, Stewart posted another response to the costume backlash. “It’s hard to admit when you’ve screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough.”

“I know many people are suffering economically,” she added. “Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry.”











