Martha Stewart Speaks out After Facing Backlash Over Halloween Costume

Martha Stewart has broken her silence after facing backlash for her homeless-person Halloween costume.

The lifestyle mogul raised some eyebrows after she shared a photo of herself wearing the costume, which featured torn-up clothes and dirty face makeup with a sign that read, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!” The photo was also featured in an Instagram post promoting the candles Stewart sells on QVC.

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“My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!” she reportedly wrote in the post’s caption.

Although Stewart quickly deleted the photo, TMZ and other media outlets still had time to get hold of it, leading to more backlash.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Nov. 1, Stewart clarified that the costume was “intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness.” She also said she was now “distressed” that the costume “offended” some people.

“I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” she explained. “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.”

Stewart further shared, “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic. I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”

The lifestyle guru later issued a follow-up statement about the situation, writing in an Instagram post, “It’s hard to admit when you’ve screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough.”

“I know many people are suffering economically,” she continued. “Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry.”