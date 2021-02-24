Martha Stewart Admits Not Being Able to Host 'SNL' Really 'P—d' Her Off

✖

Martha Stewart is opening up about her only major regret in life after decades as a lifestyle and home icon. While it's not anything to do as one might think with her five-month federal prison sentence on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an FBI investigation, and making false statements to investigators, Stewart said in a new profile for Harper's Bazaar that her two-year probationary period after her sentence was where she got "really pissed" off.

"My only big regret that I can talk about is that Saturday Night Live asked me to host," she told the publication. "My probation officer wouldn’t give me the time. That really pissed me off because I would have loved to have hosted Saturday Night Live. I’d like that on my résumé." While Stewart still never starred on SNL, she was played by Ana Gasteyer frequently in the '90s and early '00s, making her presence on the show honorary at the least.

Stewart also opened up about her time in prison to Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication, "I knew I was strong going in and I was certainly stronger coming out." The author didn't want to go in-depth about her time serving her sentence, saying only, "It was a very serious happening in my life. I take it very seriously. I’m not bitter about it, but …. My daughter knows all the problems that resulted because of that. There’s a lot."

One positive side effect of her prison sentence was her friendship with Snoop Dogg, with whom she currently hosts Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge on VH1. Snoop spent time in jail on drug charges in the '90s, and in 2017, Stewart said on CBS' Sunday Morning, the rapper felt it gave her the "street cred [she] was lacking."

Amid the 2019 trial of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, in which he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a reduced sentence of racketeering charges, Snoop praised Stewart on Instagram for keeping her mouth shut when it came to her own legal troubles. "As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial. Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.” He concluded, adding in the caption, "That’s my M.F. Home girl … solid as a rocc."

And while Stewart is often thought to be indulging with Snoop when it comes to his love for marijuana, she told Harper's that she's still not smoked pot with her longtime friend but definitely felt the effects of his habits. "What do they call it? A contact high?" Stewart said. "That’s the extent of my getting high with Snoop, is secondhand smoke, which is pretty serious, by the way."