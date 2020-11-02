'Martha Knows Best': Martha Stewart Digs Deep With 'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine in Exclusive Clip

✖

Martha Stewart is teaming up with beloved Good Bones star, Karen Laine and suffice to say, we are excited! In the next all-new episode of Martha Knows Best, domestic goddess Martha Stewart is connecting with her fellow HGTV star for some solid green thumb advice we could all use this autumn. In Wednesday's next episode of Stewart's eponymous lifestyle series, now in its second season at the network, the 79-year-old checks in with Laine, who is in dire need of some gardening tips.

In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, the Indianapolis native of the popular mother-daughter renovation series expresses her excitement to chat with Stewart. "You look like my sister. Look at you in your jean overalls!" Stewart tells her as the two connect via webcam with the help of her head gardener, Ryan McCallister. Humbled by the compliment, Laine replies, "I think that we're brothers from another mother or I don't know. I think we're related somehow."

The two continue chatting, with Stewart telling McCallister that Laine is planting allium and daffodils but is more concerned about planting some bulbs in her garden. "I did. And technically what I'm planting, winter aconite is a tuber, not a bulb, but I'm getting different information about how deep to plant it," Laine said. Stewart proceeds to ask how big the tuber is, suggesting it might be the size of a lentil — "like an eighth of an inch," to which Laine affirms, "it's really tiny."

Asking what she will be doing with the hole, Laine asks if Stewart has ever seen "root slayers," to which the 79-year-old reveals Laine doesn't need that tool at all. "Personally, I would kill Ryan and the rest of the gang if I saw them digging with a shovel in these beds," Stewart said, showing her a dibber, a pointed wooden stick that helps make holes in the ground for seeds, seedlings and small bulbs. "It's a perfect tool for what you're doing."

With Laine sharing how that looks "so much easier," Stewart goes on to share how the tibber helps to make a "beautiful little hole" where she can then place her aconite in. "As a present, I'm going to send you a dibber," the domestic maven replies. Naturally, Laine's Hoosier hospitality stands out with the grandma asking if she will get an address too to send a "thank you note." Stewart, charmed by the gesture and impressed by Laine's gardening expertise, tells her she is most appreciative of the gesture "more than" she can imagine.

With Season 1 premiering this past July and Season 2 last week, Martha Knows Best focuses on several aspects of everyday living at home while keeping with the goal of teaching and inspiring viewers to incorporate what works best for them. The show has featured several Stewart's superfans and her famous friends, like Chelsea Handler, Kate Hudson and more, who virtually pop in to chat with her to get advice on their own home projects.

Per HGTV, while the first four half-hour episodes focus on all things fall this season, the next four episodes will focus on wreath-making, tree-trimming and crafting homemade gifts when it returns at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 27, and Dec. 4. Later episodes will follow Stewart as she expertly winterizes the garden, organizes closets and pantries and prepares the farm for a fresh start in the New Year.

Martha Knows Best airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET on HGTV. For more on Martha, your favorite HGTV series and more, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!