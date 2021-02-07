Puppy Bowl 2021: Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to Co-Host 3-Hour Event

✖

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are teaming up yet again, this time to bring a little furry fun to game day. On Sunday, Stewart and the hip hop legend will reunite to co-host Puppy Bowl 2021, which will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet ahead of Super Bowl, which you can watch for free.

The lifestyle guru will represent Team Ruff in orange as the shelter pups battle to reclaim their title after last year's loss. The rapper, meanwhile, will be decked out in blue as he cheers on last year’s champions, Team Fluff. Despite their support for opposing teams, they will both be throwing their support behind the 70 adorable canines from rescues Annenberg Pet Space, Paw Works, and SPCA LA. All of the furry players will be up for adoption.

Stewart and Snoop will also throw the ultimate tailgate party and will share their favorite drinks and treats. The duo will also treat fans to some canine cameos of their own. During the game, viewers can receive shoutouts from Stewart's French Bulldogs, Crème Brûlée and Bête Noire, and Chow Chows Empress Qin and Emperor Han. Snoop's French Bulldogs, Juelz Broadus and Chalk, will also be available for fan messages.

Puppy Bowl 2021 will mark the 17th installment of the fan-favorite Super Bowl Sunday game. During the three-hour special, 70 adoptable puppies from shelters across the northeast U.S. will compete for the coveted "Lombarky" trophy, with this year's game also boasting a few new additions to spice things up.

"We'll see their skills play out in the brand-new GEICO Stadium, where these adoptable players have even more room to rumble and fumble!" a statement about the competition read. "Additionally, for the first time ever on the sidelines, our Team Ruff and Team Fluff players will be cheered on by none other than adoptable puppy cheerleaders who will root and howl for their favorite players. These cheerleading pups will turn up the volume with cuteness overload by shaking their pom-poms as the Puppy Bowl XVII players make their way down the field!"

Puppy Bowl 2021 kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and will also be available for streaming on discovery+. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial, with monthly plans available for $4.99 and $6.99 for an ad-free experience. Later in the day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete in Super Bowl LIV, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will feature a halftime performance by The Weeknd.