Mark Wahlberg Spotted for First Time Since Mom Alma's Death

On Sunday, it was reported that Mark Wahlberg's mother, Alma Wahlberg, died at the age of 78. While they did not release a cause of death at the time, Alma was reportedly struggling with declining health and dementia in recent years. The Spenser Confidential star posted tributes to his late mother on Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news. Days after the report broke, Wahlberg was spotted out and about for the first time, as the Daily Mail noted.

The publication reported that Wahlberg was seen in Los Angeles on Wednesday filming his latest movie, Stu. According to the outlet, the actor was seen in costume while on the set of the film, as he was spotted wearing a red-striped T-shirt over a plain white sweatshirt. He was spotted exiting an old vehicle and walking out of a building that had iron gates while filming Stu. The Daily Mail pointed out that this was the first that Wahlberg was seen in public since announcing the news of his mother's death.

On Instagram, both Wahlberg and his brother, Donnie Wahlberg, announced that Alma had passed away. The Fighter actor shared the news by posting a photo of his mother, which he captioned with, "My angel. Rest in peace." He posted a subsequent photo in which he, his wife, Rhea Durham, and their four kids could be seen posing with Alma. The actor noted in the caption that they were dearly missing the family matriarch.

Like his brother, Donnie took to Instagram to open up about their mother's passing. The Blue Bloods star posted a video tribute to his mother, which included numerous special moments that the two were able to share over the years. One of the most touching moments in the video came at the very beginning, as Donnie featured the surprise that he honored Alma with at his wedding. The star explained that his mother danced to Regina Belle's "If I Could" at each of her kids' respective weddings. So, he wanted to surprise her by having Belle sing the track in person at his own nuptials. Donnie reflected, "I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she’d done the job of being the best mother she could be. Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did."