Maren Morris Reveals 'Nightmare' Psychedelic Mushroom Experience

Maren Morris had a "nightmare" hallucination trip. The country music singer recently revealed that she once had a psychedelic mushroom experience that changed her life, even if it wasn't comfortable.

During an episode Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast, Morris discussed her life and career, including her pregnancy and the birth of her son Hayes, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Hurd. The singer explained that having a baby during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was very challenging, and she dealt a lot of mental health struggles due to postpartum issues and tour cancelations.

"It's like a really hard thing to self-diagnose," Morris said. "I was just so lost for so long, and I finally, like, you know, with the help of, like, my friends and family, got on anti-depressants." She went on to say that she felt "extremely futile" and lamented that women often have to take on "the burden" of "self-work."

(Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

For Morris, doing the work meant keeping up with therapy and staying active, as well as trying something a little new. "I'm gonna do this guided shroom trip. I'm gonna go to London for six weeks once it's open to just get out of the States for a second and figure out what the hell is going on in my head. There's just, like, so many layers happening of change," Morris recalled.

The singer added that she was experiencing "desperation" in her mind, as she tried to learn how to be a mom, and her psychedelic experience made her feel as if she was "losing control."

"My shroom trip was like it was a nightmare," Morris said. "It was like, yeah. You're not in control. We're gonna strip everything down." She went on to compare it to an "ego death" that forced her to reflect on her years as a young artist. "Like, you weren't in control, never were, never will be," she said, "and that's terrifying when you were like, a child performer and that was your sense of worth for so long."