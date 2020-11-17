Gina Carano Shares MMA Throwback With Braids Amid Latest Round of Backlash

✖

Giana Carano went old school on her Instagram account. The former MMA star posted a throwback photo of her training while wearing braids. And in the caption, the 38-year old wrote "Feelin this today," with the hashtag "conviction."

This all comes at a time where Carano has been criticized for her comments on the election and COVID-19. The hashtag "FireGinaCarano" was trending on social media this weekend after she posted a series of ant-masks themes as well as retweeting posts about the presidential election. She currently stars in the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

As the tweets came in against Carano, she annoucned that she has joined Parler, a social media network that is known to be favored by people who have a conservative political background. In one of her more recent tweets, Carano posted a meme that stated: "In a world where everyone wears a mask, it's a privilege to see a soul."

The Mandalorian is currently in its second season, and Carano has not been seen in the new episodes. However, it has been reported by Culture Crave that the next episode will have Carano, who plays the role of Cara Dune, a highly-trained special forces warrior. In an interview with Refinery 29, Carano talked about how the role saved her acting career.

"There was a point in my life where it was like, I don't know if want to be in movies anymore, because I don't want to bring them down; I don't know if I'm good enough for them," Carano said. She also talked about how she was looked at differently in Hollywood because of her size. "When I tell people I'm an actress, they're like, 'Do you do stunts?' because I don't look like the average actress — I'm not a sample size. I remember I'm normal, but I just don't feel like I look like what an actress should look like," she said. "I've always had these big legs, big thighs."

Carano was considered one of the top female MMA fighters in the mid-to-late 2000s. She began competing in 2006 and won her first seven matches. In her eighth match, Carano took on Cris Cyborg and lost via TKO. The match was for the inaugural Strikeforce Women's Featherweight Championship.