'The Mandalorian': Calls to Fire Gina Carano Are Trending

Gina Carano's name began trending on social media recently as people called for Disney to fire her from The Mandalorian. They accused her of being transphobic and racist. Several also mentioned her tweets about COVID-19 and the presidential election, as well as posts that she had liked.

Carano drew attention following the election by echoing President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated comments about voter fraud. "We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system," she tweeted.

Gina Carano actively promotes hateful, bigoted views, has tweeted misinformation +conspiracies about the American election, doesn't support wearing masks/treats COVID like a hoax, liked tweets about shooting protesters... this woman is not part of the Rebellion #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/4u52pqI3vo — ris✨ceo of kanera, axevanth, dinaxe✨📝NaNoWriMo! (@targaryenjedii) November 15, 2020

The MMA fighter also sparked critical comments with a tweet about Democrat leaders and the coronavirus pandemic. She posted a photo saying that government leaders recommend wearing blindfolds along with masks in order to avoid seeing "what is really going on."

Several Twitter users commented and said that the former MMA fighter is transphobic. This label stems from an incident in September. Twitter users asked Carano to add pronouns to her Twitter bio. She added the words "boop/bop/beep." Several people said that she was mocking trans people, and she responded by saying her choice of pronouns "has zero to do with mocking trans people."

Twitter users continued tweeting about Carano after she announced that she was joining Parler, a new social media site favored by right-leaning people. The site has seen a massive influx of users in the wake of the election, to the point that CEO John Matze said that downloads increased by four times between Sunday and Monday.

Many Parler users have posted controversial messages on the platform about destroying the Democratic party and taking violent action against its members. Carano has not posted any of these controversial messages. However, many Twitter users have still said that her joining the platform is among the reasons why Disney "should fire her."

Carano has not hidden her political views on her social media platforms, which has sparked conversations among critics and supporters alike. Some said that she should be fired for various comments supporting Trump while others said she should be allowed to have those opinions. The arguments have continued on social media for months.