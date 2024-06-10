Mamie Laverock's Family Shares New Photo of Her Amidst Hospitalization

Mamie Laverock is continuing to recover at a hospital after falling from a five-story balcony last month. In a new update to her Facebook page on Friday, June 7, Laveorck's family shared a photo of the When Calls the Heart star, 19, that appeared to be taken at the hospital.

The image, which was shared without caption and marked the first current photo of the actress since her hospitalization, showed Laverock's hand, which is hooked up to an IV cannula and holding a white teddy bear. The image also revealed a bit of the teen's hospital bed and gown. In the weeks since Laverock's hospitalization, her family has shared numerous throwback photos to the Facebook page, including a May 31 post that featured photos of the young star throughout the years. Her mother, Nicole Rockmann, captioned the post, "Flashback Friday. Just looking at some pictures today. Thinking about you Mamie every minute. Love Mom."

Laverock, best known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark Channel romantic drama, has been hospitalized since May 11 when she was hospitalized in Winnipeg, Canada, for an undisclosed "medical emergency," per her GoFundMe page. She was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, where on May 26, while being "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital," Laverock fell from a five-story balcony walkway. She sustained life-threatening injuries in the fall, which her mother told the Los Angeles Times was not "intended" and was not a suicide attempt.

"In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety," Ann Gibbon, a spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St. Paul's Hospital, said. "Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery."

According to Rockmann, Laverock's father John Laverock, and stepfather Rob Compton, the actress "has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery," and at least one other surgery since the May 26 accident. She "is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries," but "is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up."

Laverock's mother, who shared that the family intends to take legal action against St. Paul's, told the Los Angeles Times on May 30 that her daughter is off a ventilator and "just opened her eyes." Laverock has since been transferred to a trauma receiving center, with Rockmann telling the outlet, "Let's just hope this is the turnaround and she's going to get through this now." The family has not provided further updates on Laverock's condition at this time.