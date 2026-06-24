Major Update on Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Becoming ‘Official’

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi can apparently change their Facebook relationship status from “single” to “in a relationship.”

Per an exclusive report from Page Six earlier this week, the model/influencer and actor officially official. A source told the gossip column that “Kendall and Jacob have taken that next step in their relationship and they’ve made things official.”

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The pair were first spotted together in early winter and have since been spotted together at numerous hangouts over the last several months. That includes an apparent romantic vacation between the two in Hawaii this spring.

Despite Page Six’s source delivering the news of what they deem an “official” relationship, Polymarket bettors who have wagered on Jenner and Elordi confirming their taken status with one another are yet to cash in. The market is trading at a 23% chance of the pair confirming their relationship prior to the end of June.

The betting market says that confirmation must come directly from Elordi or Jenner or their official reps in order to cash in.

It’s been a busy few months for Elordi. The Australian continued his major role as Nate Jacobs, in the final season of the HBO hit series Euphoria. That followed the theatrical release of Wuthering Heights, in which he starred opposite Margot Robbie. In the previous year, Elordi, 28, was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Frankenstein. Since 2018, Elordi’s been in more than a dozen movies and been cast on three TV shows.

Jenner, 30, originally gained fame alongside her family as a member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew. Her reality TV presence has led to a lucrative modeling career and the launch of her own tequila, 818 Tequila. Prior to being linked with Elordi, Jenner dated musicians Harry Styles and Bad Bunny, and NBA players Ben Simmons and Devin Booker.

In regard to the budding romance, Page Six’s source added that Jenner “definitely sees a future” with Elordi.

Apparently, the future is now.



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