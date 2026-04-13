How ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Premiere Paid Tribute to Eric Dane After His Death

Euphoria made sure to pay tribute to late star Eric Dane as the HBO series returned for its highly-anticipated Season 3 premiere.

Prior to Sunday’s premiere, a title card featuring Dane’s photo played on the episode alongside the message, “In remembrance of Eric Dane.”

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Dane, who died on Feb. 19 at the age of 53, less than a year after he announced he had been diagnosed with ALS, will reprise his character of Cal Jacobs in the third season of Euphoria, having filmed for the HBO drama prior to his passing.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Show creator Sam Levinson gushed about working with the actor on his final onscreen performance during a recent interview with Extra.

“Eric called me before we started shooting and told me that he had been diagnosed with ALS,” Levinson recalled. “We had a lot of conversations about just life and what that meant. I loved him very deeply, and I said, ‘Eric, whatever shape you show up in, we’re gonna make it work. I have faith that it’s all gonna work.’”

“He showed up and I could tell he had a slight slur in his voice and he told me that,” the showrunner added. “I said, ‘Don’t worry. We’ll just put, like, five beer bottles in front of you and you’ve been drinking all night.’ He was like, ‘Perfect, perfect.’ And his character, it was such a gift.”

Levinson revealed that Dane’s scenes were shot during Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) wedding to Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), which was a major production. “We’ve got 28 cast members on set, and he just showed up every day with such grace and dignity,” Levinson recalled of Dane. “He was a great human being.”

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Following Dane’s death, his family released a statement revealing that the Grey’s Anatomy alum “spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always,” they continued. “Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”