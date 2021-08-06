Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She Paid for College Herself

✖

Lourdes Leon is following in her mother Madonna's footsteps by blazing her own trail. Although she is the daughter of one of the most successful pop stars in history, the 24-year-old model said she put herself through college. She is also living far from the Hollywood glitz, taking up residence in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood.

"People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not," Leon said in a recent interview with Vogue for a profile on young models. Leon said she paid her college tuition herself and she lives far from Hollywood. Leon is also interested in dancing, although she is not getting lessons from her mom. "A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she told Vogue. "You’re using your body to define the space around you — to change it. That’s a very naked form of expression."

Leon was one of eight young models who "make the moment" and are featured on Vogue's latest cover. Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu joined Leon on the cover. Leon shared the cover, which shows the models laughing together, on her Instagram page Wednesday. "Somethin must have been realll funny," Leon wrote in the caption.

Leon is Madonna's eldest of six children. Her father is ex Carlos Leon. Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie are parents to son Rocco, 20. Madonna has also adopted four children, David Banda, 15; Mercy James, 15; Estere Ciccone, 8; and Stelle Ciccone, 8.

Since blazing her own trail as a model, Leon has made headlines for her decision not to shave her armpits, although her mom has also shared photos with unshaven armpits. "Yeah, come at me, bro," Leon told Vogue when asked about the criticism she receives. Leon was also criticized for a Parade x Juicy Couture photoshoot, which prompted some clap-back from Leon.

In April, Leon revealed that she has dated some famous stars. She told Vanity Fair that Timothee Chalamet was her "first boyfriend." They were linked between 2013 and 2017. In that same interview, Leon said she found comfort in spirituality. "Prayer is something that is really helpful to me," she said at the time. "I love religion and religious people." She also said she was a "lanky kid" growing up and started taking ballet lessons at three years old. "My mom really went hard for that once she saw there was potential," she said.