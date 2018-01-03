Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Shows off Her Armpit Hair in Controversial New Photo

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon sparked a heated debate online with her free-flowing armpit hair.

The queen of pop tweeted a picture with her daughter to celebrate New Years Eve, but most commenters were distracted by Leon’s underarms. This isn’t the first time the 21-year-old has made headlines simply by not shaving. Just last year she was photographed during a beach trip with friends, and the internet spent days talking about her armpits.

Leon may have picked up the grooming choice from her mother, who famously rocked the natural look in a shoot for Playboy back in the 80s. To this day, she’s not exactly dedicated to a strict shaving regimen. Madonna has posted an armpit hair selfie as recently as 2014.

The responses to these posts range into the bleak, futile territory on the internet that can’t be achieved anywhere else. Here’s a rundown of the highlights.

Wow the movement has a long way to go still if a little underarm hair gets the masses this worked up — suga™ (@zoenldn) January 1, 2018



Hairy New Year. I meant Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/o5TGh3iilz — Marc Inda Darc (@marcpenenori) January 1, 2018

