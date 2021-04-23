Madonna's Daughter Reveals Oscar-Nominated 'First Boyfriend'

✖

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is making a splash the face of a new Marc Jacobs campaign for Spring 2021 and has the Vanity Fair profile to match. Leon, Lola to her friends, briefly discusses her time as a student at the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan, where she happened to know a few people who went on to be major players in young Hollywood. One is Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort, who she simply calls a "terrible DJ," but she also admits to dating a future Oscar nominee.

Leon reveals that her first boyfriend was none other than Little Women's Timotheé Chalamet. "I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend," she says, "or anything." The former couple was linked between 2013 and 2017, and Chalamet name-dropped her around the time of Call Me By Your Name's original release.

In a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen, the host mentioned that he had met Chalamet and Leon on the dancefloor at a party thrown by Madonna. Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino asked if Lola had seen the film yet. "She hasn’t seen it yet, but she’s excited to," Chalamet replied. "She teases me about the public appearances… the movie itself she’s very excited about and the reception it’s been getting is only a great thing. It’s like the public appearance stuff around it, like some of the late-night things I’ve done. I get made fun of." When Cohen tried to probe deeper into the state of their relationship, Chalamet quipped "Next question!" He has most recently been linked to another actress that comes from a famous family, Lily-Rose Depp.

Leon also explained that she recently joined Instagram for the first time and that she was already tired of men sliding into her DMs. Her advice to "grown-ass men who ask me if I’m on 'The 'Gram'" is: "You need to gather yourself and think about the way in which you want to get to know people because that’s just not how you do it."