Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Claps Back at Fan Offended by Her Juicy Couture Photoshoot

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is now on Instagram, and she graced the social media platform with a scandalous debut. Officially launching her account on Friday, the 24-year-old model hit the ground running, not hesitating to clap back at a few fans jumping into the comments of her very first post, Leon dropping more than just a few expletives.

Leon began her Instagram endeavor last week by sharing a gallery of images from a photoshoot she did for the Parade x Juicy Couture collaboration back in December. In the gallery, the 24-year-old is seen sitting with her back to the camera as she wears a red hoodie, glancing over her shoulder. A second image reads, "I'm not normal." Leon also shared another image from the photo shoot as well as a take on the iconic Mona Lisa painting. She shared the post alongside the caption, "ShUt Up & LiStEn."

Unsurprisingly, Leon's Instagram debut was met with plenty of chatter from fans, many of whom took to the comments section of her debut post, leading to some hilarious clapbacks from the Instagram newbie. After one person wrote, "Not u thirst trapping…what would ur mom think," Leon replied, "does your mom know u don't wash ur a–." Another person jumped in with, "we're waiting for your singing debut," wo which she replied, "I'll sing at your funeral." When one fan commented, "Your mother made a masterpiece called Hard Candy," referencing Madonna's 2008 album, Leon replied with a NSFW comment about the person’s mom, writing, "your mother sucks wild d–."

Leon's quick clapbacks seem to have won over fans, and she seems to be loving Instagram as well. Since launching her account, the model has gained more than 78,000 followers. Leon, whose avatar is of RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, has even taken to the platform to share two more posts.

On Saturday, she shared a campaign ad for the Stella McCartney and Adidas collaboration directed by Anna Pollack, sharing another ad for the campaign just two days later. According to E! News, after sharing her second post, one of the users who commented on her first post jumped in again, writing, "R MOM IS AN ICON SIS." Leon responded, "So go follow her. It's @madonna btw if u didn't know." Another user commented, "Hi what's up with your mom's new record deal? Does she have any plans for the next album? Tell us everything please." Leon responded, "What's up with your ugly A– hair cut?" Leon has since disabled comments on her second two posts.