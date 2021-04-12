Madonna Buys The Weeknd's Hidden Hills Estate for $19 Million

✖

Madonna just purchased some new digs. According to TMZ, the singer purchased The Weeknd's $19.3 million estate in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles County. The publication noted that the "Blinding Lights" singer's property has been on the market for some time, as he originally listed it for around $25 million in June 2020.

As for details on this estate, PEOPLE reported that The Weeknd, whose name is Abel Tesfaye, originally purchased it for $18.2 million in 2017. The estate sits on three acres of private land and is 12,547 sq. ft. Considering the size of the location, you can rest assured that there are some impressive details about the residence. There are seven bedrooms in the main house and an additional two bedrooms in the guest house. When it comes to the main portion of the house, there is a living room, dining room, a chef's kitchen, and an entertainer's bar. But, that's not all that The Weeknd's former abode boasts.

Madonna's new pad has two master suites, a wine room, a fitness studio, a theater, and a large outdoor space. The residence reportedly has several terraces, a pool, a spa, and a cabana with its own living room. Additionally, the house has its own basketball court, a spacious barn, and a five-car garage with LED flooring. In other words, Madonna will clearly be living in the lapse of luxury in her new place. As for who organized this deal, The Weeknd was reportedly represented by Angel Salvador at The Agency and Madonna was represented by Trevor Wright at The Beverly Hills Estates.

It's possible that Madonna may not have the whole place to her own, as she's rumored to be in a relationship with 26-year-old Ahlamalik Williams. While she has yet to confirm her relationship with Williams, the pair were first spotted together in December 2019. As PEOPLE reported in early April, Madonna posted several videos on Instagram that seemed to indicate that she was official with Williams. In the videos, the two appeared to be posing for a photo shoot, with the two sharing kisses during it. At one point, Madonna even appeared to be blowing smoke into Williams' mouth. Even though it would appear as though the two are an item, it should be stressed that Madonna's representatives have not yet commented on the nature of her relationship with Williams.