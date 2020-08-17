Madonna Celebrates 62nd Birthday With Kids and Rumored Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in Jamaica

✖

Madonna celebrated her 62nd birthday in a summertime Jamaica getaway with rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams this weekend. The musical icon shared a number of photos from her birthday trip with her fans, including some with twin daughters Estere and Stella, 7, and another with daughter Lourdes Leon, 23. Other photos from the weekend show Madonna smoking a joint and cuddling up with Williams while celebrating the major milestone, and another set of weekend selfies celebrated her "resting birthday b— face."

Madonna's followers and fans were quick to wish the performer a wonderful 62nd year. "Happy Birthday Madonna!!!! You are so inspiring always," one person wrote. "Happiest of Birthdays, queen! Love you!" another added. Others pointed out that Diplo appeared to be in a group shot from the celebrations, seemingly confirmed when the DJ left a string of loving emojis on the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT

Madonna's birthday came just a few days after her oldest son, Rocco Ritchie, celebrated his 20th year. The proud mom wrote in her tribute on social media, "Happy Birthday Rocco! How did 20 years go by so fast ? .................. I Love You more than you will ever know." Madonna is also mom to David Banda and Mercy James, both 14.

Madonna is lucky to be ringing in another year with her family after revealing in May she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, after falling sick on her Madame X world tour. Writing on social media she was "grateful" to have the chance to support coronavirus research by having the antibody test done, Madonna recalled her experience with the virus came without her ever realizing. "When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time," she added. "We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now."

"So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining," she said in another video addressing the results of her test. "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."