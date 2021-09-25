‘Mad About You’ Star Helen Hunt Suing Limo Company That Left Her Hospitalized After Crash

Mad About You star Helen Hunt is suing the limo company that she was using in 2019 when she was in a terrible car accident. Hunt’s legal team Is claiming that there was negligence on the part of BLS Limousine Service of L.A., Inc, and that they were responsible for the injuries that she suffered during the crash. TMZ reports that Hunt claimed In legal documents that on “top of medical expenses … she also suffered wage losses and loss of earning capacity — plus emotional distress, pain, suffering and other damages.”

Hunt was hospitalized on Oct. 17, 2019, after the vehicle she was riding in was struck by another driver in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Hunt was reportedly riding in the back of a black SUV when it was clipped by another car, which flipped the SUV onto its side. In video footage from the accident, Hunt’s black SUV was seen attempting to drive through the intersection of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue when it is T-boned by another vehicle at the last moment, rolling over on its side from the impact. Hunt was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, complaining of pain following the collision. She was released later in the evening after being examined by doctors.

Ironically, the man who pulled Hunt from the car after the crash told ET that he had no idea who he was saving. “I didn’t know that I was helping a star. My first instinct was to get everybody out safe and sound,” Zarren Thomas said. “It was pretty scary. I just didn’t know if everybody was OK. That’s all I was thinking about.” He said he only realized that he had helped a celebrity when ET told him as much during the interview.

Hunt was filming the limited series revival of Mad About You at the time, and she assured fans a few days later on Instagram that she was back at work. Hunt briefly spoke about the incident in November of that year. “It was scary,” the Oscar-winning actress told Entertainment Tonight from the set of her and co-star Paul Reiser’s Mad About You revival. “I’m grateful to be here with my friend,” she said. “Me too!” Reiser interjected.