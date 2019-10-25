Helen Hunt Breaks Silence After Car Crash That Left Her Hospitalized

Helen Hunt is getting back to her routine following the scary car crash this month that flipped her SUV and landed her in the hospital. The 56-year-old actress shared her first Instagram photo since the collision, posting a selfie with her Mad About You co-star, Paul Reiser.

In the photo, Hunt smiles in a white shirt and light blue scarf next to Reiser, who wears a navy T-shirt and dark sweater. The two are currently filming a limited series revival of their hit sitcom in which they star opposite each other.

“Back at work,” she wrote with a praying hands emoji, seemingly assuring fans that she is back to normal. The comments section quickly racked up well wishes and messages from fans and friends alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Hunt (@helenhunt) on Oct 24, 2019 at 4:51pm PDT

“Thank GOD!!!” actress Tracie Thoms wrote with a heart eyes emoji.

“Best news,” Facts of Life star Mindy Cohn said.

“Glad you are ok God bless,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow!!! You’re back!!!” another said.

Others expressed their excitement for the revival of the series. “[Oh my God]!! I’m so excited!! A dream come true,” one user wrote, with another saying, “I’m very excited this was one of my favorite shows!”

Los Angeles police confirmed that they responded to a traffic collision on the 4800 block of San Vicente Boulevard at the corner of Tremaine Avenue at 4:50 p.m. involving two vehicles. There was one person transported to the hospital.

TMZ reported that Hunt was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, complaining of pain following the collision, and released later in the evening.

In video footage of the crash, Hunt’s black SUV is seen attempting to drive through the intersection when it is T-boned by another vehicle at the last moment, rolling over on its side from the impact. Hunt was reportedly riding in the back of the SUV. Police determined that no crime had occurred.

The man who pulled Hunt from the car after the accident told Entertainment Tonight that he had no idea who he was saving. “I didn’t know that I was helping a star. My first instinct was to get everybody out safe and sound,” Zarren Thomas said. “It was pretty scary. I just didn’t know if everybody was OK. That’s all I was thinking about.”

He said he only realized that he had helped a celebrity when ET told him as much during the interview.

The Mad About You revival is well under way, with the first six episodes scheduled to launch on Spectrum on Nov. 20 and the other six expected to drop on Dec. 18.

Hunt said last year she was hopeful to do the reboot, telling PEOPLE that “the dream is to get to do it … I have remained very, very close friends with Paul. Reboot or no reboot we have lunch once a month. We really enjoy and care for each other.”

“It was a very loving piece of work. We loved it. It would be fun to work on something that’s really about love,” she continued. “We’ll be older though — I hope people are prepared for that. I’m not prepared for it!”

Mad About You ran from 1992 to 1999 and won Hunt four Emmys. She also starred in the 1996 film Twister and the 2000 film What Women Want. Most recently she appeared in the BBC One miniseries World on Fire.