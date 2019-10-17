Helen Hunt Hospitalized Following Car Crash in Los Angeles

Actress Helen Hunt is recovering after a car collision landed her in the hospital. The Oscar winner was hospitalized Wednesday after the vehicle she was riding in was struck by another driver in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Hunt was reportedly riding in the back of a black SUV when it was clipped by another car, which flipped the SUV onto its side.

In video footage obtained by the outlet, Hunt’s black SUV is seen attempting to drive through the intersection of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue when it is T-boned by another vehicle at the last moment, rolling over on its side from the impact.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hunt, 56, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, complaining of pain following the collision, according to TMZ. She was reportedly released later in the evening after being examined by doctors.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Hunt was one of the multiple people taken to the hospital following the incident, and that police investigating the crash determined that no crime had occurred.

Hunt is currently in production on a limited series revival of her hit TV sitcom Mad About You, in which she stars opposite her friend and former co-star Paul Reiser.

Hunt said last year she was hopeful to do the reboot, telling PEOPLE that “the dream is to get to do it … I have remained very, very close friends with Paul. Reboot or no reboot we have lunch once a month. We really enjoy and care for each other.”

“It was a very loving piece of work. We loved it. It would be fun to work on something that’s really about love,” she continued. “We’ll be older though — I hope people are prepared for that. I’m not prepared for it!”

In addition to Mad About You, which ran from 1992 to 1999 and won Hunt four Emmys over the course of its run, she also starred in the 1996 film, Twister and the 2000 film, What Women Want. Most recently, she appeared in the BBC One miniseries, World on Fire.

The first six episodes of Mad About You, a Spectrum Original, are scheduled to launch on Nov. 20, while the other six episodes are expected to drop on Dec. 18.