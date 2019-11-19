Helen Hunt Gives Update After ‘Scary’ Car Crash That Left Her Hospitalized

Helen Hunt is happy to be alive and well following a car crash that flipped the SUV she was riding in and landed her in the hospital. “It was scary,” the 56-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight from the set of her and co-star Paul Reiser’s Mad About You revival. “I’m grateful to be here with my friend.”

“Me too!” Reiser interjected.

Hunt first broke her silence following the October collision in an Instagram selfie with Resier that same month, smiling in a white shirt and light blue scarf next to her co-star, who donned a navy T-shirt and dark sweater.

“Back at work,” she wrote with a praying hands emoji, seemingly assuring fans that she was back to normal. The comments section quickly racked up well wishes and messages from fans and friends alike.

Los Angeles police confirmed that they responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles on the 4800 block of San Vicente Boulevard at the corner of Tremaine Avenue at 4:50 p.m. There was one person transported to the hospital. TMZ reported at the time that Hunt was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, complaining of pain following the collision, and released later in the evening.

In video footage of the crash, Hunt’s black SUV can be seen attempting to drive through the intersection when it was T-boned by another vehicle at the last moment, rolling over on its side from the impact. The Twister star was reportedly riding in the back of the vehicle. Police determined that no crime had occurred.

The man who pulled Hunt from the car after the crash told ET that he had no idea who he was saving. “I didn’t know that I was helping a star. My first instinct was to get everybody out safe and sound,” Zarren Thomas said. “It was pretty scary. I just didn’t know if everybody was OK. That’s all I was thinking about.”

He said he only realized that he had helped a celebrity when ET told him as much during the interview.

Hunt and Reiser’s Mad About You revival is well under way, with the first six episodes scheduled to launch on Spectrum On Demand on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and the other six expected to drop on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

“We agreed for 20 solid years that it was a terrible idea, we must never do it,” Hunt told ET. “Then, I don’t know, Will & Grace was good and we realized that our [characters’] daughter — who was born the last year of the original show — would be leaving home and so suddenly [an] empty nest seemed like [something] we could write about.”

“Plus, if we waited any longer we would be dead,” Reiser joked.

“It would be a really slow reboot,” Hunt added with a laugh.