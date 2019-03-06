‘Mad About You’ Revival Picked up by Charter’s Spectrum

A Mad About You revival is officially on the way, with both Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser returning to their classic sitcom roles.

Mad About You has been among the 1990s sitcoms rumored to be up for a reboot for months now. On Wednesday, Spectrum announced that it was taking on the project, which is expected to air sometime at the end of 2019.

The Mad About You reboot will pick back up with Paul Buchman (Reiser) and Jamie Buchman (Hunt) finding their way through married life in New York City while working as filmmakers, according to a report by Indie Wire. Both are returning for the reboot as both stars and executive producers on the show.



The reboot is the latest in the ambitious new plans laid out by Spectrum. The cable provider has a number of exclusive series on the way, the first of which will be a Bad Boys TV spinoff titled L.A.’s Finest, premiering in May. It will also be carrying the British show Curfew staring Sean Bean of Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, which was previously only aired in the U.K.

Unfortunately, this means that Mad About You and the above shows will only be available to Spectrum Cable subscribers. According to a report by USA Today, NBC turned down the Mad About You reboot despite its massive success on the network from 1992 to 1999. Spectrum, on the other hand, saw a big opportunity with the established intellectual property.

“We are so excited to finally be doing this, and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” said a joint statement from Reiser and Hunt. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

Tolan will serve as the reboot’s showrunner, while original creator Danny Jacobson will be on board as an executive consultant. Tolan is the co-creator of The Jim Gaffigan Show, and was also behind Rescue Me on FX. He wrote for years on The Larry Sander Show.

Reiser himself has helped drive the chatter around a Mad About You reboot. The actor’s most recent project was There’s… Johnny for Hulu. At the time of its release, he told reporters from Indie Wire that he thought there was a lot of potential for a Mad About You reboot.

“It might be an interesting story to see what happens 25 years down the road, what all they’ve gone through,” he said. And then I thought well maybe there’s something fun to it. I tell people I’m not as adverse to it as I was. I think there could be a fun story in picking up that couple.”