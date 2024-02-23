Machine Gun Kelly Bares All on Megan Fox Miscarriage, Blackout Tattoo in New Rap

In his new song, 'Don't Let Me Go,' MGK opens up about when he and Fox "lost the baby."

Machine Gun Kelly is baring all in a new rap, opening up about his recent blackout tattoo, as well as the miscarriage his girlfriend Megan Fox previously revealed she suffered. In the new song and music video, "Don't Let Me Go," MGK gets candid about a lot of difficult topics, including thoughts of self-harm.

"Lately my thoughts eating me alive/ Laying in the bed thinking maybe that hate will finally go away if I'm not alive," he raps in the video as he presses his fingers to his head in the shape of a gun. MGK also makes reference to his new shocking new body art, saying, "I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."

Later, MGK addresses Fox's miscarriage, rapping, "How do I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby / I don't got no one to turn to 'cause everyone's dead in my life that was tryin' to raise me." See the video above.

Fox opened up about the tragic loss during an appearance on Good Morning America in November 2023. "I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

The couple appears to be together still after a tumultuous last year. A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that they're working through their "ups and downs." "Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have their ups and downs, as most couples do," the source said. "They love so hard that sometimes things can be intense, but ultimately, they do their best to hear one another and better themselves. They both want a happy, loving, supportive, and honest relationship."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.