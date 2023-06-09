Lyssa Chapman Says She Misses Her Dad Duane 'Dog' Chapman After His Move out of Hawaii

Lyssa Chapman misses her dad Duane "Dog" Chapman after his move away from Hawaii. On Instagram, Chapman shared a video post that features a map of the island state, and how close her dad used to live. She then begins to zoom out and over to the mainland United States, revealing a pin in Colorado, where much of her family, including Dog, moved to.

"Going from having 5 million family members down to just me and my daughter, is indescribable and hard," Chapman wrote in the post caption. " The island got much bigger. Miss you all." Chapman has received a number of supportive comments from her followers, with one writing, "Loss is so hard in any form. I believe it takes a serious toll on the heart and soul." Another person added, "Ugh! It's so hard to know this happens and it's the hardest part of life."

While she is missing much of her family, Chapman still has her loving wife by her side in Hawaii, and the pair just recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. On Instagram, Chapman shared a throwback video of their Hawaiian nuptials, which featured a beautiful ocean ceremony. The pair wore white, with matching flower crowns, as they said their I Do's.

"Happy one-year anniversary (yesterday) to my everything," Chapman wrote in the post caption, then going on to share a verse from the Bible: "Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried. May the LORD deal with me, be it ever so severely, if anything but death separates you and me." In a second post, Chapman shared a selfie video of her and Evensen, captioning it, "True love is finding your soulmate in your best friend."

The joyous occasion comes just a couple of months after Chapman publicly opened up about some "hard losses" she experienced this year. In an April post on Instagram, the former reality TV star shared a video collage of herself, with the first clip showing her crying, and the rest showing her smiling and enjoying life. The clip is set to audio of someone saying, "I mean, let's be honest... if they knew, if they truly knew, what you were up against right now, they would be wondering how you were still smiling, how you were still doing the things you're doing. That says a hell of a lot about you."