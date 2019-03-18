Lori Loughlin Teased Paying ‘All This Money’ for Daughter Olivia Jade’s Education in Resurfaced Video Amid College Admissions Scandal

Things are getting wilder and wilder in the ongoing college admissions scandal, especially when it comes to the past behavior of actress, Lori Loughlin.

According to Us Weekly, video from 2017 that was rediscovered by social media, caught the Full House star laughing about the amount of money she has spent on daughter and social influencer, Olivia Jade’s schooling.

With the college admissions scandal sweeping the nation, the resurfaced video is not a good look for Loughlin and her family, who have been at the center of the cheating allegations along with 50 others, including actress Felicity Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy.

In a video titled, “Teaching My Mom Slang Terms of 2017,” Olivia, who was 17 at the time, informs the newly fired Fuller House star of millennial phrases, including “England is my city,” which was crooned by fellow YouTube star Nick Crompton in a viral Jake Paul video.

“England is NOT a city,” Loughlin, 54, told her daughter in the footage.

“I know, that’s why it’s so, so, so iconic on YouTube! … Well, it’s not iconic at all, it’s just really dumb,” Olivia said.

“If you would’ve said, ‘England is my city,’ I would say, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’” Loughlin laughed with her daughter.

Awkward, to say the least for the mother-of-two, who has been accused — along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli — for paying bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for her children, Olivia and 20-year-old Bella, to attend the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and 55-year-old Giannulli, were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam, which has come to be known as “Operation Varsity Blues.” The pair were released on a $1 million bond.

Loughlin, best known for her role on Full House and its Netflix spinoff, has lost multiple jobs, including most recently her role on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia, has also lost multiple partnerships, including a major one with Sephora. Olivia and her sister, Isabella have already reportedly dropped out of the university, reportedly wanting to avoid being bullied by students following the controversy.

Sources also told press the family has lost friends after the allegations were made public Tuesday.

Loughlin and her husband are expected to appear in court on March 29.

Photo credit: YouTube / Olivia Jade