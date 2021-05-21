Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Approved for International Vacation Following Prison Stints

✖

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have reportedly been given legal approval to take an international vacation, following their separate prison stints from the college admissions scandal. According to NBC News, on May 10 the couple filed a request to "travel to San Jose Cabo, Mexico, to spend time with [their] family." The vacation is set to begin on June 16, with the family returning on June 21.

The couple's request stated that they have "acted in compliance during [their] time of supervised release," and it seems the judge agreed, as the request was approved by United States District Judge Denise J. Casper on Thursday. In May 2020, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband, Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to the Key Worldwide Foundation and it's founder Rick Singer, in order to get their daughters — Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21 — designated as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team. This was a false designation, however, as neither of the girls had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin served two months behind bars, and Giannulli served five months, after pleading guilty to charges they incurred from the Operation Varsity Blues scandal.

Additionally, Loughlin was hit with a fine of $150,000, and Giannulli ordered to pay $250,000. They were both given community service as well, with the legal request reflecting that Loughlin has met her required hours, while her husband is still working to complete his. Notably, they are both serving 2 years of supervised release in California.

Recently an insider spoke with PEOPLE about how the couple is doing in the wake of completing their separate prison sentences, saying they are "beyond relieved" to be moving from their time behind bars. "Mossimo is, of course, happy to be done with the home confinement," the source said. "They are both beyond relieved to have completed their prison sentences. Mossimo has to finish his community service, but then he can really move on."

The source added, "Lori is a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She and Mossimo made huge mistakes. They have taken responsibility for them and just want to start fresh now." PEOPLE noted that it reached out to a rep for the couple, regarding a comment on their new legal request, but no statement was provided.