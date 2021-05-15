Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Beg Judge for Travel Permission After Prison Release

✖

Now that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have completed their prison sentences, the privileged family is looking so party. TMZ reports that the couple has petitioned a federal judge for permission to take a "family vacation" to Mexico. According to the court documents that TMZ obtained, "Lori and Mossimo say they want to travel to Cabo for about a week in June to be with their family, and they claim they've been complying with the terms of their supervised releases."

Loughlin and Giannulli claim that their parole officers have signed off on the trip, but they still need the permission of a judge to leave the country. Loughlin completed her two-month jail sentence in December (flying back home in a private jet after) and Gianniulli was released three weeks early in April. Apparently, the prison stay took a major toll on Gianniulli, forcing him to reevaluate his life and making Loughlin "determined" to save their marriage.

"After almost five months in prison, Mossimo is finally out. Prison definitely took a toll on him," a source told InTouch. "He doesn't expect sympathy but he's still struggling to adjust to what he went through. It really broke him down and forced him to re-evaluate his life." Giannulli was released on April 3 and completed his home confinement on April 16. "Lori and the girls were ecstatic to have him back home, but it was very bittersweet," the insider explained. "There were a lot of tears and hugging, but he's changed. It scared Lori to see her one-time protector so beaten down." Giannulli served a five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc before being relocated to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management just before a move to house arrest.

According to the source, Loughlin is prepared to do "whatever it takes," including therapy or counseling, "to heal and be better from this nightmare ordeal." The source continued, "Now it's all about baby steps. They're planning a family holiday for the near future. Their focus is on regaining their confidence, getting back out into the world, and definitely doing better. They acknowledge that they did have a privileged life and that they made some mistakes. This was a huge wake-up call." Loughlin and Gianniulli have been keeping a low profile and haven't made any public statements since their release, but her Fuller House costar Candace Cameron Bure gave a brief update to E!, saying "Yes, I've talked to Lori many times and she's doing well."