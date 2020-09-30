Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade's Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Arrested for DUI

✖

Jackson Guthy, the 24-year-old singer dating Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, was arrested for driving under the influence earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed Tuesday, and was booked for a misdemeanor. The "Crash" singer was reportedly pulled over in Los Angeles on Sept. 7 before being booked on a misdemeanor charge and released at 7: 28 p.m. that same day.

Guthy and Giannulli, 21, have been linked since 2019, but reportedly split in May after her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their role in the college admissions scandal. Just months later in August, the couple had reunited amid the legal battle. The influencer and Guthy were last spotted holding hands during a night out at Delilah in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, according to Us.

Guthy's arrest comes as Loughlin and Mossimo are just about to report for their prison sentences after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges when it came to paying $500,000 to get daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California as fraudulent crew team recruits. The Full House actress was sentenced in August to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Meanwhile her fashion designer husband was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of suspended release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service for his role in the scandal. Loughlin will serve her time at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, while Mossimo will report to Lompoc Camp in California for his sentence. The couple must surrender to their respective prisons no later than 2 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2020.

During Loughlin's August sentencing, she called the decision to fraudulently get her daughters admitted to college an "awful decision," acknowledging she gave her daughters an "unfair advantage" in their admission USC. "In doing so, ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," she continued. "I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."

The When Calls the Heart actress continued that she wished she could "go back and do things differently," but would now "take responsibility and move forward." She concluded, "I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life," tearing up as she declared herself "profoundly and deeply sorry" and "ready to face the consequences and make amends."