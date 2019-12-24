Lizzo Slams Vicious Troll Who Says She’s Only Popular Because of ‘Obesity Epidemic’

Fresh off the heels of an energetic set of performances on Saturday Night Live, Lizzo is taking to social media to slam a malicious comment from a troll who suggested the 31-year-old Minneapolis native was only popular because of the ongoing “obesity epidemic in America.” With the insult coming in on Monday from a user, the multitalented singer and songwriter took a second to stand up for herself and others over the divisive comment.

“[Lizzo] popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America,” the user wrote on Twitter. “Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease”

Though she was not tagged in the tweet from the ever-critical Dr. Boyce Watkins, which went viral with more than 13,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, the remarks inspired Lizzo to clap back, explaining how her fame had nothing to do with her appearance, but rather her talent and high energy.

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

Lizzo went on to share how the only person who needed to better in the situation was Watkins, who per his website is an advocate for education, economic empowerment and social justice, and aims to make “black America great again.” She also added how her ought to keep her name out of his mouth and “look in the mirror before you come for me.”

With fans believing he was only looking for attention, many took to the comments of the tweet to chime in and lend their support to Lizzo.

Honestly tired of hearing men’s opinions on women and girls. Never ending onslaught of opinions on our bodies, our appearances, our actions, and on the violence against us. I don’t care what letters are in front of your name, learn when to mind your business or how to listen. pic.twitter.com/8FgLa7EpL8 — KpopTookOverMyLife (@mheiligm) December 23, 2019

“Dr. Watkins out here addressing your fine-ness like he has an MD behind his name. Sir, your PhD is in finance,” wrote one fan whose tweet garnered more than 2,000 likes. “He just big mad that no amount of his work will reach the people you reach, through love. Be well, beautiful. xx.”

“If we are going to start worrying about celebs promoting healthy lifestyles we need to cancel all rappers because of drug use. But it’s easier to insult a successful black woman do that will never happen,” wrote another fan.

“I have to admit, i had heard of you, but I had not heard your music until I saw you on SNL. I was totally captivated by you and your talent. You are amazing. Much love to you,” another added.

Same here. I saw her name trending on Twitter and lots of tweets mentioning her, but had no idea what all the fuss was about. Then I saw her on SNL and now I totally get it. Great show, great performance. Love her message and overall positivity. — PostSurgeOperative (@PostSurgeOp) December 23, 2019

@lizzo is popular because she is free. Free being herself in her own skin. No matter what anyone thinks or says; she continues to live her life. She is confident and bold where as others hide and falsify themselves to be something else. Flawless beauty inside and out. — Christy Jones (@sweetcincylove) December 20, 2019

“For real I learned who you were because I kept hearing songs and thinking ‘damn this is good, who is this’ and looking up the artist and it was Lizzo. Didn’t know what you looked like. It’s all about the music,” added another.

“I love you Lizzo and not just because you make the flute cool. I love you like a stained glass window because you’re take the light and make it more beautiful,” wrote another.

Lizzo is having one heck of a phenomenal year. In addition to garnering multiple nominations and wins this past year for her record, Cuz I Love You, she was honored with TIME’s Entertainer of the Year title and opened up about her whirlwind year, revealing that her occasional unhappiness was also taking a toll on her health.

“I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness,” she said. “I was not happy with the way I felt to my body. I didn’t feel sexy and I didn’t know when it was going to end. There were times when I would go onstage and be like, ‘Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.” Sometimes I’d break down and cry.”

But she works actively to overcome it, sharing it’s “healthy” for one to love their naked self. “I think it’s healthy to have a relationship with your naked body, even if no one ever sees it. But I’ve always felt the need to share it.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia