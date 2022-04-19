Lizzo Gives Major Update on Her Dating Life

✖

Lizzo confirmed that she is in a relationship on Monday during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show. The singer has never been shy with her celebrity crushes and has left plenty of hints about her romantic inclinations in her music. This week, she confirmed that she has someone to share those feelings with.

Lizzo's relationship news also contradicts an earlier white lie. The singer has been spotted out on dates with the same mystery man a few times now, but she has always been coy about the nature of their relationship and she even proclaimed herself "SINGLE" on Instagram after one of the first times they were seen. Now she tells Radio Andy that they are dating and that her boyfriend simply prefers his privacy. She said that her fame is "not even a factor" in their relationship. "If you have the right person, no, not at all," she said. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

Lizzo also confirmed that her boyfriend was with her at 30 Rockefeller Center this weekend when she hosted Saturday Night Live. She did not reveal his identity and so far it doesn't seem that fans have dug anything up on the mystery man either. However, Lizzo's supporters are clearly happy for her and are pleased to see her looking so happy.

Lizzo joked about her relationship status and the constant speculation surrounding her during her SNL monologue. She said: "I read a lot online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I'm collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones. I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok where I said 'I am pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.'" After waiting for the laughter to subside, Lizzo seemingly confirmed that the pregnancy was a joke by saying: "It's called manifesting, okay?!"

Lizzo and this man were first photographed together in March of 2021. She seemed to shoot down speculation that they were an item with her next Instagram post – a steamy clip of her dancing in her underwear accompanied by the caption "SINGLE" with a winking emoji. More recently, she admitted that she was "a little bit" in love during an interview with Variety, but only alluded to the fact that she is in a relationship.

Lizzo told Variety that her upcoming album "is a love album," adding: "I'm shocked." The singer has two new songs out right now including one that debuted on the SNL stage. Her new album Special will drop on Friday, July 15.