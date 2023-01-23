Wynonna Judd Reacts to Death of Friend Lisa Marie Presley

The death of Lisa Marie Presley has been heartbreaking for the late musician's loved ones, and now her longtime friend Wynonna Judd has reacted to the terrible tragedy. "I was so shocked, and it kicked my butt because she's 54 years old and I'm 58," Wynonna told Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive interview. "And when you go through something like this, it's just bizarre. It's hard to comprehend."

"I'm not one of those people that says, you know, I'm praying for you, or, you know, my prayers and my condolences, because I've been going through it myself," Wynonna went on to say. "And it's so heavy. It's too heavy to talk about it right now. Maybe in some time, when we give it some time for things to settle. I just think, right now, I can't imagine what they're going through."

"I know what I went through," she added, referring to the death of her mother in early 2022. "And when people say stuff like, 'They're in a better place,' I don't want her to be in a better place. I want her to be here with me. That's selfish, but that's human response. So the human response for me is just love the ones you're with. Love the ones you're with. That and forgiveness, forgiveness, forgiveness. That's on my list every single day."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. The musician was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's official cause of death has been listed as "deferred." In a statement issued to CNN, L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred." Ardalani added, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."