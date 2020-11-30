Lindsay Lohan Puzzles Social Media With Bizarre TikTok Ad

Lindsay Lohan made quite the bizarre post last week -- a trend of hers as of late -- but one so strange that many of her fans were taken aback at what they had just witnessed. The Mean Girls star shared a video as part of promotional content on TIkTok in what appeared to be an advertisement for Famera, a virtual reality chatting app.

Lohan, who is looking at making a comeback in Hollywood, is heard in the video calling upon “thy name to ask for forgiveness for being a dirty little stinker.” Right from the jump, viewers are confused as to what is going on in the message and what the actress is getting at. That’s when she appears to let out some gas to which she then says, “The fragrance of salvation is in the air. May the eye wink upon you.” The “eye” she mentions is in reference to the Famera logo which is of an eye that is surrounded by pink, purple and yellow designs. She wraps up the video by saying, “O holy prescient savior of that that’s chill, may you shrink our stink absolve us of our smells.”

With viewers seemingly dumbfounded at what she had just posted, many flooded her comments with their thoughts of the video in question. Some even wondered whether or not she even had any idea as to what she was filming when she read off the pre-written lines.