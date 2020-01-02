Lindsay Lohan Says She’s Returning to America to ‘Start Filming Again’

Lindsay Lohan is ready to make a comeback, sharing her plans for 2020 during a New Year’s Eve satellite interview with New Year’s Eve Live co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Lohan was asked whether she has any resolutions for 2020, to which she replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, I do,” she said. “I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

The 33-year-old, who was speaking from Muscat, Oman, also offered an update on her music career after Cohen asked her about her EDM track, “Xanax,” which she recently released on Instagram. “I’m ready for this recording!” he told her, to which Lohan replied, “Andy, you’re getting it after the New Year.”

After the interview, Lohan shared an Instagram post thanking the hosts. “Thank you so much [Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper] (all at the network) for this nye #2020,” she wrote. “The future is bright! let us all give love, light and peace.”

Lohan’s most recent movie appearance was the thriller Among the Shadows, which was released on DVD in March 2019. Prior to that, her last major film project was 2013’s The Canyons. That year, she also played herself in Scary Movie 5. The New York native is currently serving as a judge on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer and recently headlined the MTV series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which documented her nightclub in Mykonos, Greece. She recently appeared in the second season of the British comedy series Sick Note, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

A few days before New Year’s Eve, Lohan posted shared a photo on Instagram of text which read, “The lessons. 2020: let’s do this.”

“‘You have a good heart and you think the good thing is to be guilty and kind but it’s not always kind to be gentle and soft, there’s a genuine violence softness and kindness visit on people. Sometimes self-interested is the most generous thing you can be.’ Tony Kushner, Perestroika (Angels in America #2),” she captioned the message. “I admire this because we all have to go through a self conscious phase in life in order to understand who we are. We must all live together and accept one another. With kind hearts that offer TRUST, LOVE, PEACE and LIGHT.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Santiago Felipe