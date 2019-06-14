Lindsay Lohan Randomly Crashes Taylor Swift’s Album Live Stream

Notorious for her bizarre social media interactions lately, Lindsay Lohan surprised Taylor Swift fans on Thursday when she randomly crashed the pop star’s Instagram Live video.

Swift took to Instagram to announce her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, when hundreds of thousands of followers tuned in for the short stream — including Lohan, who even weighed in on the big reveal.

Screenshots from the stream show Lohan’s verified account leaving several comments, like one with a heart-eyes emoji and one that read “my mom was in cats,” seemingly referring to Swift’s role in the upcoming feature adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

When Swift didn’t respond to the comment, Lohan commented again, writing, “You should respond!” and “To your fans!”

Fans took to Twitter to joke about Lohan’s comments:

While plenty of fans were confused by the interaction, it could be that Lohan is looking for some musical inspiration, as earlier this month, she shared several social media posts hinting that she was “hard at work” on new music herself. A caption of one of Lohan’s studio posts included the hashtag “#ME,” which was the title of Swift’s first single off Lover.

During Swift’s livestream, she announced that Lover consists of 18 tracks, will feature four Target special editions and will be released on Aug. 23. The 29-year-old also released a new single Friday morning called “You Need To Calm Down,” which is a little cheekier and more understated than “Me.”

“Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?” Swift sings on the new song, which was accompanied by a lyric video that makes it clear she’s name-dropping GLAAD, short for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation organization.

The organization thanked Swift on Twitter for the shout-out. “Thank you @taylorswift13,” it wrote. Another tweet gushed, “Did @taylorswift13 just –“

“You Need To Calm Down” offers the trap-infused pop sound fans heard on “Reputation” and boasts lyrics like “shade never made anybody less gay” that nod to her LGBTQ fans while centering the song as an anti-hate anthem.