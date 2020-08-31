Linda Hamilton Fans Reach out After Her Twin Sister Leslie's Death

Linda Hamilton fans sent the Terminator star their condolences after news broke that her twin sister, Leslie Hamilton Freas, died earlier this month at 63. Freas only appeared in one film, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, helping director James Cameron pull off two unforgettable scenes in the film without digital tricks. Freas died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 22, and lived in Mount Lauren, New Jersey.

Freas and Hamilton were born in Salisbury, Maryland on Sept. 26, 1956. Freas was an emergency room nurse and hospice nurse, according to her obituary in the Burlington County Times. Her obituary notes that Freas was a "consummate caretaker" who was dedicated to helping others. She was an "avid fisherwoman," but, "Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind." Survivors include her children, Ashley, Adam, and Kendall; sisters Hamilton and Laura Hamilton; brother Ford Hamilton; stepbrother Jeffrey Payne; and two grandchildren, Luna Bo and Ollie.

In the second Terminator movie, Freas was seen in two memorable scenes. In one scene, she played Sarah Connor in a mirror while her sister was seen working on the brain of Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800. Later on, the evil T-1000 turns into Sarah Connor, so Freas was brought in so Cameron could have both the fake Sarah and real Sarah on the screen at the same time.