Linda Hamilton's Twin Sister, Leslie, Dead at 63

✖

Leslie Hamilton Freas, the twin sister of Terminator star Linda Hamilton, died last week at 63. Freas famously appeared in Terminator 2: Judgement Day to help director James Cameron pull off a scene where Hamilton's Sarah Connor and the evil T-1000 appeared in the same shot as Sarah without using any digital tricks. It was Freas' only film credit.

Freas was born in Salsbury, Maryland, and worked as an emergency room nurse and hospice nurse later in her career, according to her obituary published in the Burlington County Times. She died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 22. She lived in Mount Laurel, New Jersey and her funeral was held on Saturday afternoon. Her family asked for memorial contributions to be made to Samaritan Hospice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Terminator Fans (@the_terminator_fans) on Aug 27, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Freas was a "consummate caretaker" who devoted her life to her children and helping others. "She was an avid fisherwoman through the years, and was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her," her obituary reads. "Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind." She is survived by her children Ashley, Adam, and Kendall; sisters Hamilton and Laura Hamilton; brother Ford Hamilton; stepbrother Jeffrey Payne; and grandchildren, Luna Bo and Ollie.

Hamilton is best known for her long association with the Terminator franchise. She starred in Cameron's original film, The Terminator, which hit theaters in 1984. She returned for Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1991 and was seen in the T2-3D: Battle Across Time Universal Studios ride. In 2019, she returned to the franchise for Terminator: Dark Fate, which Cameron produced. Although the film received good reviews, it was a box office bomb and there are currently no plans for future movies.

Even if there were plans to make another Terminator movie, Hamilton would likely not be brought back. "I can't tell you how many laymen just go, 'Well, people don't go to the movies anymore,'" Hamilton told The Hollywood Reporter in January. "It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really love to be done."

Outside of the Terminator movies, Hamilton has been seen in Chuck, Defiance, Fraiser, and Dante's Peak. She earned two Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy nomination for her role in the 1980s series Beauty and the Beast. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for the 1995 TV movie A Mother's Prayer.