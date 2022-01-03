Lily Collins Reacts to Defaced ‘Emily in Paris’ Billboard

Lily Collins couldn’t help but laugh at the graffiti defacing a billboard for her hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. Shortly after the Season 2 premiere, Collins shared a moment on Instagram from her walk around New York City with husband Charlie McDowell when they ran into an advertisement for the Golden Globe-nominated series that had been vandalized with pink paint all over Collins’ face.

“I can’t say I love the new look, Em,” Collins joked in her Jan. 2 post. “But A for effort…” Collins posted alongside the sassy caption a video of McDowell running away from the billboard in fear as well as a photo of her posing alongside it with a shocked look on her face. Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park commented on the post, “She’s a class act everyone,” while, Mary Steenburgen, Collins’ mother-in-law, added, “Hahaha.”

Emily in Paris Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger as Emily finds herself torn about staying in Paris or going back to Chicago, and even Collins told Elle she wasn’t sure of her character’s next step. “I’m dying to know what that decision is, ’cause I don’t know. I’m as confused as Emily was,” the actress told the publication ahead of the second season’s premiere in December 2021. “I think there’s pros and cons to each. I think Emily is blown away that [her boss] Sylvie would want her to come with her. And then at the same time, she now has found this relationship with Alfie and maybe she’d love to go to London. It’s only a Eurostar train ride away. So I don’t know.”

Show creator Darren Star added to TVLine last month of the character’s major decision ahead, “She’s faced with a major decision. She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why. That’s what Season 3 is going to be about. When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”