TV and Radio Personality Paul Barnes Dead at 85

Legendary TV and radio presenter Paul Barnes, whose career at the BBC spanned decades, has died.

Barnes passed away in the Norwich and Norfolk Hospital on Wednesday, March 26 at the age of 85 after he lived a “full and colorful life,” his wife, fellow broadcaster Helen McDermott, said.

“He loved life and whatever he did, TV, Radio or writing, he was a perfectionist,” McDermott added, per the BBC, adding to East Anglican Daily Times, according to Manchester Evening News, “The best thing for me is that he loved the life he lived. He always said how privileged he was to have lived as he had. He left his mark on the world and even through his long and difficult illness, he never lost his sense of humour. As I sat beside him last week in the hospital, I asked him if he knew who I was and he said, ‘Father Christmas.’”

Born in Coventry in 1939, Barnes’ interest in entertaining sparked at a young age. When he was 11, he learned to play the trumpet so he could perform in the school band, and later went on to become a record collector. Although his working life began in a photographic shop, Barnes soon transitioned into radio. He went on to broadcast across the BBC’s network radio stations – including Radio 1, 2, 3 and 4 – as well as the World Service and local radio for the Eastern Counties for several decades.

“His love of music shone through, and many will remember that enthusiasm reflected in his programme The Late Paul Barnes which delighted so many listeners,” Robert Thompson, the BBC’s Senior Head of Content Production, London and East, said, adding that Barnes’ “home was the East.”

David Clayton, who was the editor at BBC Radio Norfolk during Paul’s time there, added that Barnes “was always a great ‘wordsmith’ with his writing. His colourful prose, particularly about his beloved jazz music, was a joy to hear. His knowledge was vast and his keenness to pass that on to a loyal band of like-minded listeners made for memorable radio shows.”

Barnes also brought his talents to the screen, appearing ITV’s The Village Show, Anything Goes, and Folio, and also presenting on Anglia Television during the early 1990s. He also wrote for The Observer, The Guardian, Punch, and East Anglican Daily Times, per the Express. Together with his wife, Barnes also wrote an alternate column every fortnight for the Norwich Evening News. That column became popular for Barnes’ strong views, the star frequently asking, “Have I gone too far this time?”

Barnes and McDermott were married for 47 years and shared two children, sons Matt and Dean.