Lil Nas X Hospitalized: ‘Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face’

Lil Nas X is recovering after being hospitalized for having “lost control” of half of his face.

The “Hotbox” artist, 26, shared the news of his health scare to Instagram on Monday, writing alongside a crying emoji, “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face.”

In a video accompanying his caption, Lil Nas X showed off the partial paralysis by trying to smile. “This is me doing a full smile, by the way,” he said, noting that only one side of his face moves. “I can’t even laugh, bro!” he said. “What the f—? Oh my God.”

The “Old Town Road” musician received lots of love and support from fans and friends in the comment section. “Get well baby,” Taraji P. Henson wrote alongside prayer hand emojis, as Wanda Sykes commented, “Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up.”

Niecy Nash chimed in, “Wishing you a speedy recovery,” adding, “This happened to my mom. Hot compress several times a day helps wonders.” Holly Robinson Peete also reached out in the comments, asking, “Is it Bell’s palsy? If so, that’s not funny. [crying emoji] I hope you get better soon.”

Bell palsy is an “unexplained episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The condition, which is caused by damage to a facial nerve, is thought to be caused by inflammation directed by the body’s immune system against the nerve controlling movement of the face and usually resolves itself within 2 weeks to 6 months.

Lil Nas X’s health scare comes just a month after he released new songs from his upcoming album Dreamboy. “I wanna be myself more than ever this era,” the two-time Grammy winner told PEOPLE in March. “I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do. If I do not want to do it, I’m not doing it.”

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Getty

“If I don’t want be there, I’m not gonna be there,” he continued. “I think it’s more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognize where I’m taking my energy and where I don’t want to take it.”

The “Industry Baby” artist said that while he wanted “everybody to like me before,” once he’s now just “showing up as me.” In his Dreamboy era, Lil Nas X said he doesn’t “give a f— who’s watching,” adding, “I’m not trying to start anything. I’m not trying to step on toes. If it happens, it happens.”