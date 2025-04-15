Actor and Comedian Antonello Fassari Has Died

Antonello Fassari, the legendary Italian actor and comedian best known for his portrayal of Cesare in the series I Cesaroni, has died.

Fassari passed away on Saturday, April 5 following a long illness. He was 72.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Born in Rome on October 4, 1952, Fassari graduated from the Silvio d’Amico Academy of Dramatic Art in 1975, per La Repubblica. He went on to launch his 40-year career in the entertainment industry in the theater before transitioning to film and TV in the ‘80s. His earliest roles included appearances in titles like The Cricket (1980), a 1982 episode of the miniseries Verdi, and L’estate sta finendo (1987), per his IMDb profile.

Antonello Fassari, Claudio Mendola and Max Tortora attend the “I Cesaroni” italian TV serie at La Citta Del Gusto on September 7, 2010 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

After landing his breakout role as Compagno Antonio in the variety show Avanzi in the ‘90s, Fassari certified himself as a household name with his portrayal of Cesare in I Cesaroni. Running for six seasons from 2006 to 2014, and based on the format of the Spanish series Los Serrano, the show centered around the Cesaroni family as exes Lucia Liguori and Giulio Cesaroni rekindle their romance during a chance reunion in Rome.

The show spawned a sequel, I Cesaroni – Il ritorno (I Cesaroni- The return). Although there was hope that Fassari would reprise his role when filming began in March, those connected to the show told La Repubblica that his declining health prevented that.

“His condition had worsened in the last month, we were waiting for him on the set” the spokesperson said. “In our hearts we knew, because of his illness, that the series would be dedicated to him but we were waiting for him here in his place… His smile, his humor, his sweetness will be beautiful memories.”

In addition to I Cesaroni, Fassari is also remembered for his roles in Muro di Gomma (1991), Pasolini un delitto italiano (1995), Romanzo criminale (2005), and Suburra (2015). His last credited appearances were in Claudio Bisio ‘s L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini (2023) and Michela Giraud ‘s Flaminia (2024).

Outside of acting, the beloved star also directed, making his directorial debut in 2000 with the film Il segreto del giaguaro, featuring the Italian rapper Piotta. In 1984, Fassari also wrote and recorded a rap song, “Romadinotte.”