Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Reportedly Broke up With Him After Donald Trump Endorsement

Lil Wayne and his girlfriend, model Denise Bidot, have reportedly split, according to HipHipDX. The publication reported that the couple split because of Wayne's recent endorsement of President Donald Trump. Bidot is said to be an avid supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Sunday, Bidot posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Story that led many to believe that she and Wayne had split. Her message read, "Sometimes love just isn't enough." She also included a broken heart emoji in the post. Additionally, Bidot and Wayne are no longer following each other on Instagram. Previously, the model was the only person that the rapper was following on the social media site. But, his following count is now down to zero. (At the moment, it also appears as though Bidot is not on Instagram at all and that she possibly deleted her account.) This split speculation comes only a few days after Wayne voiced his support for Trump amidst the 2020 presidential election.

Wayne and Bidot went public with their relationship in June. The model confirmed her romance with the rapper by writing on social media, "Somehow in the middle of the madness, something special happened. Us." She also included a black heart emoji to showcase her feelings about their relationship. Although, it appears as though the two have since split. One of Bidot's friends told Ace Showbiz that the model "was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She's so disappointed in him." They added, "She broke up with Wayne. It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part."

As previously mentioned, Wayne endorsed Trump on Thursday. He took to Twitter to post a photo of himself and the president along with a statement about how he's supporting Trump's re-election bid. Wayne wrote, “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” His post immediately drew ire from the rapper's legions of fans, many of whom criticized Wayne for publicly endorsing Trump. Several prominent rappers, including 50 Cent and Lil Jon, also criticized Wayne for the endorsement. 50 Cent even commented on Instagram with, "oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE."