50 Cent Backtracks Support for Donald Trump

By Stephen Andrew

Rapper 50 Cent has apparently backtracked his previous comments of support for President Donald Trump. On Oct. 19, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson tweeted out a pro-Trump message, after finding out about Joe Biden's plan to tax the wealthiest American taxpayers more than low-income citizens and families. "WHAT THE F—! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F— NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway," Jackson wrote. "I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f—ing mind."

Following this, Jackson's ex-girlfriend — comedian Chelsea Handler took him to task over the tweet, and he has now gone on to recant his pro-Trump position. In a more recent Instagram post, Jackson wrote, "F— Donald Trump," and implied that the billionaire businessman might have been involved in criminal activity toward the rapper. "For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez Killed, but that's history," Jackson wrote in the since-deleted caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Handler later went on The Breakfast Club to speak about publically calling Jackson out, including a comment she made about reminding "him that he was a Black person." While appearing from her home, Handler explained, "I DM'd him and said, 'Please give me a call, I don't wanna do this publicly.'" She added, "He called me and I just asked him if he was serious."

She eventually went on to apologize for some of her previous comments. "I [was] not telling him, as a white woman, because I misspoke earlier when I said, 'I had to remind him he was Black.' I don't have any business saying anything like that, so I need to apologize to everyone for saying that, because that's inappropriate."

0comments
View this post on Instagram

man i don’t know what is suppose to happen tomorrow but everything is boarded up.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

Handler says that she pressed Jackson on his support of Trump, who she referred to as a "white supremacist, and told him that "whether you're Black or white, it should be a problem for you." She added, "I asked him, and he was like, 'No, I was just screwing around... The taxes are a pain in the a—.' Yeah, but Republicans have told us all how to avoid taxes, so if that's our goal we can figure out a state to live in where we don't have to pay our taxes."

Start the Conversation

of