50 Cent Backtracks Support for Donald Trump

Rapper 50 Cent has apparently backtracked his previous comments of support for President Donald Trump. On Oct. 19, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson tweeted out a pro-Trump message, after finding out about Joe Biden's plan to tax the wealthiest American taxpayers more than low-income citizens and families. "WHAT THE F—! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F— NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway," Jackson wrote. "I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f—ing mind."

Following this, Jackson's ex-girlfriend — comedian Chelsea Handler took him to task over the tweet, and he has now gone on to recant his pro-Trump position. In a more recent Instagram post, Jackson wrote, "F— Donald Trump," and implied that the billionaire businessman might have been involved in criminal activity toward the rapper. "For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez Killed, but that's history," Jackson wrote in the since-deleted caption.

Handler later went on The Breakfast Club to speak about publically calling Jackson out, including a comment she made about reminding "him that he was a Black person." While appearing from her home, Handler explained, "I DM'd him and said, 'Please give me a call, I don't wanna do this publicly.'" She added, "He called me and I just asked him if he was serious."

She eventually went on to apologize for some of her previous comments. "I [was] not telling him, as a white woman, because I misspoke earlier when I said, 'I had to remind him he was Black.' I don't have any business saying anything like that, so I need to apologize to everyone for saying that, because that's inappropriate."

Handler says that she pressed Jackson on his support of Trump, who she referred to as a "white supremacist, and told him that "whether you're Black or white, it should be a problem for you." She added, "I asked him, and he was like, 'No, I was just screwing around... The taxes are a pain in the a—.' Yeah, but Republicans have told us all how to avoid taxes, so if that's our goal we can figure out a state to live in where we don't have to pay our taxes."